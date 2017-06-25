Several missile hits were identified in an open area in the northern Golan Heights on Sunday afternoon.
There were no reports of casualties or damage. The fire was described as overflow from the internal fighting in Syria.
|
16:10
Reported
Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17
Missile hits identified in Golan - no casualties
