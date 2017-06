Manager of the Rabbinical Courts, Rabbi Shimon Yaacobi, has harshly criticized a bill to essentially make the Chief Rabbinate the sole authority on conversions.

Rabbi Yaacobi told the summer conference of religious-court judges, "The bill is very poor, very damaging and has no significant benefit. There is no statement that conversion will be done according to Torah law and there is no mention of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel."