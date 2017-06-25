Lavie: The gov't is slamming the door on Diaspora Jews

Member of Knesset Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid) has criticized the decision to freeze the outline of the Western Wall and to endorse the conversion law. She said, "The Israeli government is systematically leading a deep Jewish rift. The motive - political and short-term. The damage - strategic and long-term. Like the conversion, as in the mikvehs, so it is with the Kotel - the Israeli government is slamming the door on Diaspora Jews and is creating an unprecedented break in relations."

Lavie continued, "It is very disturbing to see how senior ministers and politicians in the state of Israel are doing everything in their power to distance Jews from Israel instead of bringing them closer, in complete contradiction to the national interest. This will cause weeping for generations and the responsibility for this is first and foremost on the prime minister."