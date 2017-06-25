Ariel: Unnecessary division of Jewish people prevented

Minister Uri Ariel has welcomed the government's decision to freeze the outline of the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem, which would have created an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall Plaza.

Ariel said, "A year and a half ago, I warned that a change in prayer at the Western Wall would harm Israeli society and the holy sites of Israel and I would work to change it, and I am pleased that the government approved today the decision to restore the situation at the Western Wall to the way it was. In doing so, we succeeded in preventing unnecessary division of the Jewish people and harming the social and religious fabric of Israeli society and the Jewish people."