Bill : Allow congressmen to carry firearms

An American congressman, Mo Brooks of Alabama, presented a bill which would allow congressman to carry light arms for personal protection around America, except in Washington where they are protected by the Federal Police of Washington.

Brooks was present at the June 14 incident in which a left-wing extremist, James Hodgkinson, opened fire on Republican congressmen participating in a baseball practice.

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was critically injured in the shooting, is reportedly recovering and has been removed from the intensive care unit in Medstar hospital where he was being treated.