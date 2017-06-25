Three Arab youths charged with attacking Jew in talit

An investigation by Jerusalem District police led to the arrest of three Arab youths on suspicion of attacking a Jew wearing a tallit(ritual shawl) as he left the synagogue last Shabbat in Jerusalem.

The Arabs saw the Jew leaving the grave of Shimon Hatzadik and when he passed them, they threw stones at him. The injured worshiper began to run away and the Arab youths fled.

A police unit which saw the man running started a number of actions to locate the suspects and to find which escape route they had taken.

After a short time one of the boys was located and brought for interrogation. Later police identified the other two suspects and they were remanded and charged with aggravated assault for racial motives and other crimes.

The three were remanded in custody by the court.