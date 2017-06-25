Kahlon:Release Olmert, no need to humiliate him further

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon supports the early release of former prime minister Ehud Olmert from jail due to his medical condition.

"Like all of Israel I saw the picture of Ehud Olmert in hospital and was shocked. Olmert was tried and has completed his sentence as required by law and there is no need to humiliate him further," wrote Kahlon.

"There is no doubting his bold decisions and his longserving contribution to Israel's security. It's time to release Ehud Olmert home to his family" concluded Kahlon.



