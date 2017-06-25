Beit El regional council director Shai Alon and heads of the Yesha Council initiated a press conference opposite the prime minister's office after Netanyahu promised to fulfill his commitment to build in Beit El in September.

Yesha Council director Avi Roeh said that "commitments must be fulfilled here and now."

Roeh also criticized the fact that all marketing in Judea and Samaria has been frozen until the end of 2017. "We need to express our sharp protest. Building in Judea and Samaria must be in accordance with how it is conducted around the rest of the country."



