11:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Demand: Prohibit garbage burning in Judea and Samaria The ministerial legislative committee will discuss Sunday the bill proposed by MK Yael German(Meretz) prohibiting burning of garbage. The "Green Now" organization which is acting to protect the environment in the entire country and in Judea and Samaria has called on Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the head of the committee, not to approve the bill if it does not also include Judea and Samaria.