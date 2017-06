10:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Egg smuggling attempt foiled, E. J'lem Arab arrested An attempt at smuggling 6,600 illegal eggs into Israel has been foiled. A 30-year-old East Jerusalem resident was arrested after the smuggled eggs were discovered inside his car. After he was interrogated. he was released from custody under restrictive conditions. ► ◄ Last Briefs