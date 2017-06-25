10:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 London mayor tries to curry favor with Jewish community London mayor Sadiq Khan spoke at a Jewish medical association function and said that "too many of you received the impression that the Labor party is not endeavoring to provide for the interests of your community." ► ◄ Last Briefs