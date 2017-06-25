10:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Left-wing journalist slams Goldin family Ultra left-wing journalist Gidon Levy sharply attacked the Goldin family in a Haaretz article published Sunday. Levy accused the Goldins of an "unethical and unseemly, hostile campaign" to return their son's body and that they wished to "place on two million cursed residents of Gaza" the price for their son's body, including "freezing them to death, that they shouldn't receive electricity, their prisoners should rot more in jail, babies in incubators should die- as long as Hadar's body is returned." ► ◄ Last Briefs