Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas's so-called “military wing” the Al-Qassam Brigades, called on the Arab and Islamic nation to stop any internal fighting and work to eliminate the "cancer" that is the "Zionist occupation."

Abu Obeida's call came on the occasion of the Iranian Al-Quds Day, which was started in 1979 by Iranian revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini and is intended to emphasize the Muslim world's responsibility to "free Palestine."