Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Saturday responded to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) claim that the activities of the “Green Without Borders” do not violate Security Council resolutions.

On Thursday, Danon presented new information to the Security Council revealing that the Hezbollah terrorist group had established a series of outposts along the border with Israel under the guise of the agricultural NGO “Green Without Borders”.