ZOA: Don't give Roger Waters a platform

The Zionist Organization of America on Friday turned the tables on founding Pink Floyd member and well-known anti-Israel activist Roger Waters.

The organization’s Greater Philadelphia chapter criticized performance arenas and concert facilities throughout North America for giving Waters a platform.

The ZOA also criticized radio stations across the nation who are promoting Waters’ concerts and giving away tickets to them, thereby encouraging more people to be exposed to his lie-filled, hateful anti-Israel rants.

