The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State (ISIS) said on Friday it had no concrete evidence on whether the group's leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was dead or alive, Reuters reported.

At the same time, it also played down any significance he might have on the battlefields of Iraq and Syria.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)