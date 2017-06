Security forces in Saudi Arabia on Friday foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Al-Arabiya reported.

Security forces said the operation was planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and the third in Jeddah. The foiled attack targeted worshipers at the mosque, it added.

