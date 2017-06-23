Trump has 'no intention' of firing special counsel

President Donald Trump has “no intention” of firing Robert Mueller as special counsel leading the Russia probe despite doubts about his objectivity, the White House said Friday, according to The Hill.

“Nothing’s changed on that in terms of his position,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer was quoted as having told reporters at an off-camera briefing.

