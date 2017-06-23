Nasrallah: 'Hundreds of thousands' ready to fight Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, claiming that "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.

"The Israeli enemy should know that if it launches an attack on Syria or Lebanon, it's unknown whether the fighting will stay just between Lebanon and Israel, or Syria and Israel," Nasrallah declared, in comments quoted by the AFP news agency.

