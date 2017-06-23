UN rejects Israeli claims of Hezbollah posing as NGO

The United Nations on Friday rejected Israel’s claims that Hezbollah terrorists were establishing observation posts along the border under the cover of an environmental NGO, reported AFP.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Thursday presented new information to the Security Council revealing that the Lebanese terrorist organization has established a series of outposts along the border with Israel under the guise of agricultural NGO “Green Without Borders”.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)