The week in politics.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
21:21
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17
The Janus face of Netanyahu
The week in politics.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs