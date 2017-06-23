Liberman: Allow 'Palestinian refugees' to live in PA areas

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday blasted a plan by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) to allow so-called “Palestinian refugees” to return to areas of Judea and Samaria under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction as part of a future peace agreement.

Liberman had written on Facebook, "Let it be clear about an arrangement with the Palestinians - we will not agree that even one refugee will return to the 1967 borders. If they want to receive them in Shechem, Hevron or Qalqilya – let them do so."

