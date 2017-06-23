Three Arab women killed in accident in Binyamin

Three Arab women, aged 20, 50 and 60, were killed and five others were injured on Friday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles on Highway 60, south of the Givat Asaf junction in the Binyamin region.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah teams arrived at the scene and treated the victims. A woman who was seriously injured and a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured were taken to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. Two other lightly injured victims were evacuated by the Red Crescent, and another victim, a Jewish tourist who was lightly injured, was evacuated by a Magen David Adom ambulance to Jerusalem.

