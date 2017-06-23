Would you have joined Korach's rebellion?
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
20:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17
It's a bit like secondary smoking
Would you have joined Korach's rebellion?
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs