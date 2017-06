t least 37 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan, according to local officials.

Early on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed 12 people in Quetta in the country’s volatile south-west.

In the afternoon, twin blasts hit a bazaar in Parachinar, the largest city in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, killing at least 25 and injuring more than 100, according to medical officials.