Turkey: No plans to shut down Qatar military base

Turkey on Friday rejected a key demand by Arab states which cut ties with Qatar, saying Ankara has no plans to shut down its military base in the small Gulf country, reports The Associated Press.

The demand that Turkey pull out its forces was on a list of ultimatums from Saudi Arabia and others Qatari neighbors that includes shuttering broadcaster Al-Jazeera, curbing back diplomatic relations with Iran and severing all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. Qatar has confirmed receiving the list from Kuwait, which is mediating the dispute, but has not yet commented on the demands.

