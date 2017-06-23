Beit El Council: We demand marketing now

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Council, announced on Friday that he will hold a press conference on Sunday in light of his meeting this week with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Dear residents, as you heard, yesterday evening I was called to meet the Prime Minister. Netanyahu informed me that he intends to approve 300 housing units in September. We demand marketing now!! In order to ensure that happens, we are moving forward with our plans. On Sunday we will hold a press conference in front of the Prime Minister's Office," Alon wrote to residents.