11:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17 Sivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17 Qalqiliya is just a parable Read more Netanyahu's evasive statements on Qalqiliya are just a symptom of his larger policy of denial - talking 'Right' and acting 'Left.' Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs