06:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17 Sivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17 Abbas's advisor defends payment to terrorists Payments to jailed terrorists are a “social responsibility”, a special advisor to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas claimed on Thursday. “Payments to support families are a social responsibility, to look after innocent people affected by the incarceration or killing of their loved ones as a result of the military occupation,” the advisor, Nabil Shaath, said in a speech he delivered in Abbas's name at the 2017 Herzliya Conference. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs