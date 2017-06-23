Barak calls for center-left unity to bring down Netanyahu

Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak on Thursday called for unity among center-left parties and organizations in order to bring about the downfall of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at the 17th Herzliya Conference, Barak said that “the last few months have witnessed nationwide the first signs of a societal awakening. Not only the first buddings, but the first flowering. In the face of the political developments in our region, public corruption, and extremist takeover of the ruling party, a growing portion of the Israeli nation understands that silence is not an option.”