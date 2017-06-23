U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his support for the new Republican healthcare bill.
“I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead,” Trump tweeted.
|
03:43
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17
Trump 'very supportive' of healthcare bill
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his support for the new Republican healthcare bill.
“I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead,” Trump tweeted.
Last Briefs