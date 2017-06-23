03:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 29, 5777 , 23/06/17

Trump 'very supportive' of healthcare bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his support for the new Republican healthcare bill.

“I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead,” Trump tweeted.

Last Briefs