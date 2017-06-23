Russia: 'Highly likely' ISIS leader was killed

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it is "highly likely" that Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in Russian airstrikes last month.

"According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it is highly likely that Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi was eliminated as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces strike on the terrorists' command post in the southern suburb of the city of Raqqa in late May this year," Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told the Sputnik news agency, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.