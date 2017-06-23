Yisrael Beytenu opposes new conversion bill

The Yisrael Beytenu party made clear on Thursday that it opposes the state conversion bill that grants the Chief Rabbinate absolute control over conversions in Israel. The bill will be voted upon by the Knesset's Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday.

Defense Minister and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said that "this law will create serious discrimination, and because of it we are liable to lose hundreds of thousands of our people or those who are interested in converting, including those who serve in the IDF."