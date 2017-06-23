Greenblatt outraged at Hamas' inhumanity

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations, met during his visit to Israel this week with the families of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the IDF soldiers who were killed during the counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and whose bodies are still held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, Greenblatt noted that he met with Goldin's parents and with Shaul's mother and two sisters, “and expressed his continued sympathy for the situation regarding their beloved sons.”