Two haredim were arrested on Thursday evening near the “Pride Parade” in Be'er Sheva.
One of them tried to forcefully enter the area in which the parade was taking place, while the other was arrested with a knife in his possession.
|
23:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
Man with knife arrested near 'Pride Parade' in Be'er Sheva
Two haredim were arrested on Thursday evening near the “Pride Parade” in Be'er Sheva.
One of them tried to forcefully enter the area in which the parade was taking place, while the other was arrested with a knife in his possession.
Last Briefs