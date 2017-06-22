Right-wingers protest Ramadan closure of Temple Mount

Right-wing members of the Back to the Mount movement demonstrated Thursday opposite the house of Prime Minister Netanyahu, in the wake of the police decision to close Temple Mount to Jews until the end of the Muslim Ramadan, due to the large number of Arab rioters there.

The movement said that "its time the prime minister understood that he is the prime minister of a Jewish state, and must establish full Jewish sovereigny over the mountain, allow Jewish prayer on the mountain and eradicate terror once and for all."