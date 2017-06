23:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 'Netanyahu ordered freezing of the Jerusalem building plans' Read more Deputy mayor of Jerusalem says approval of 7,000 homes in Jerusalem came only after he told Likud ministers he would go public about freeze. ► ◄ Last Briefs