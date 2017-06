22:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Haredi with knife arrested near gay event in Beersheva Two civilian haredim were arrested on Rager street in Beersheva adjacent to the site where the gay pride event is taking place in the city. One of the haredim acted aggressively and tried to use force to enter the closed area of the march, while the other one had a knife in his possession. ► ◄ Last Briefs