22:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Report: Man who crossed border held by Lebanese army The Lebanese army has arrested the man who crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border Thursday evening, according to a Lebanese news agency. The agency reported that the man is Shadi Bitros Mazhar, a 31-year-old member of a South Lebanese Army family who escaped to Israel in the year 2000.