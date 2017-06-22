Hebrew U lecturer compares nationality law to Nazis

A part-time lecturer in the Hebrew University's Political Science department, Dr. Ofer Kasif, who a year and a half ago in a Facebook post described Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked as a "Neo-Nazi scum who is responsible for the fascismization of the State of Israel", was taped comparing the Israeli government to the Nazi regime.

Dr. Kasif said that "gradually we are creating here excluded groups which are treated as illegal and can be physically assaulted. This is like Germany at the beginning of the 30s. Whoever doesn't wish to recognize this analogy has a problem."

Kasif compared the nationality law and regulation law to the laws of the nazis since they allow Jews to "seize control of lands belonging to Palestinians and turn them into Jewish ones, just as Germany did in the 30s."



