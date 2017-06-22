'High court not interested in Jewish youth's rights'

The High Court rejected a petition by youths who had been distanced by restraining order from Judea and Samaria and wished to return to their homes.

The honenu organization to provide legal aid for individuals involved with the government sharply attacked the court, stating that "Jewish youth's rights do not interest the High Court. It does not check if rights have been harmed, if there is a way to harm in a lesser manner and other types of rights reserved for Israel's enemies and persecutors. We are upset that the 'last bastion of democracy' allows the GSS, under the code name "confidential information', to harm the rights of Jewish youths in such a harsh manner."



