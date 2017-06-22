MK Yogev: There won't be a 'Palestine' here

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) referred to the efforts to reestablish Amona and estimated that a temporary community could be constructed by October and within two years a permanent community would be established.

Yogev says that there is no freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria but it is advancing too slowly and does not allow for young people to maintain their lifestyle after they marry. He expressed his vision of sovereignty over the entire Judea and Samaria and stressed that "there was and will not be a Palestinian state here. Not through Jason or Tillerson or anyone. Nobody will educate the children of the Palestinians to love Israel and the incitement continues. With such people we can't make peace."