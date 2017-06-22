21:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 16-year-old hit, seriously injured in Karmiel accident A 16-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car near the Big junction in Karmiel. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Nahariya Medical Center.

