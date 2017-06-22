Left trying to prevent new Amona community

The ultra left-wing organization Yesh Din and the head of the village of Jaloud, Abdallah Haj Mohammed, petitioned the High Court against the establishment of the new community of Amichai near Shilo, which is designated for the families expelled from Amona. This week groundwork began at the site of the new community.

According to a Haaretz report, the petitioners claimed that the planned zoning of the new community included small pockets of land belonging to Jaloud Arabs and therefore could not be used to build houses for Amona evacuees, since this would prevent them access to their lands.