Smotrich: Whoever believes Netanyahu is a sucker

MK Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) responded to the prime minister's promise to market 300 housing units in Beit El in September, units which he committed to build five years ago.

"Whoever believes Netanyahu's promises which he made five times and didn't keep is a sucker," Smotrich tweeted. "I don't believe Beit El are such suckers."

"I call on my friend Shai Alon, the head of the Beitl El Regional council, to reject this straw promise of the prime minister and continue fighting until the building starts now and immediately. Netanyahu's promise is on ice," he said