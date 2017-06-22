Rabbi Melamed: I don't believe Netanyahu's promise

Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, one of the leading Religious Zionist rabbis and the head of the Yeshiva in Beit El, refuses to acknowledge Netanyahu's promise to start marketing 300 new housing units in September.

Rabbi Melamed estimated that in September the Americans would initiate political meetings with the Arabs and the prime minister would once again stop the marketing of the housing units "due to political necessities."

"We're fed up with promises," said the rabbi. "The prime minister should sign today to implement the promise made five years ago already."