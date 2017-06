20:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Trump: I did not make and do not have any recordings President Trump tweeted Thursday in connection with allegations of tapings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey that "With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings." ► ◄ Last Briefs