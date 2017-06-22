Netanyahu: Shechem gate a 'symbol of terror'

Prime Minister Netanyahu participated in the cornerstone event for a special park in memory of his brother, Col. Yoni Netanyahu, killed in the Entebbe raid. The park is located in Bat Yam.

Netanyahu said he had approved a plan to increase security in the Shechem gate precinct in Jerusalem in the wake of numerous terror attacks in the area.

Netanyahu said the gate had become a "symbol of terror and of anti-terror and combatting terror" and he had therefore approved reducing the freedom of movement of potential attackers in the area.