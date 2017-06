19:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 60-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in accident A 60-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car crash near the Gat Rimon intersection on road 471. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to hospital

