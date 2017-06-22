'Netanyahu froze building plans in Jerusalem'

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem and the chairman of the local planning and housing committee, Meir Turjeman, responded Thursday to the decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu to approve the construction of 7000 housing units in Jerusalem neighborhoods beyond the Green Line.

3500 units are located in Gilo, 2200 units in Har Homa, 900 in Pisgat Zeev, 500 in Ramat Shlomo and 100 in Ramot.

Turjeman claimed that he had met with a number of Likud ministers, including Zeev Elkin, Yariv Levin and Gilad Erdan, and had threatened to blow up over the issue of Jerusalem construction. "The next day a directive arrived from the prime minister's office releasing all of the building authorizations," said Turjeman.